Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2022 – Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

5/20/2022 – Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

5/18/2022 – Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2022 – Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

5/10/2022 – Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

In related news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $60,090.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,700.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,575 shares of company stock worth $368,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.