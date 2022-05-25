Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Down 90.6% in May

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 4,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,665. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.80 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

About Subsea 7 (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.