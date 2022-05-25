Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in May

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the April 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SSUMY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 85,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,978. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.71. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts.

