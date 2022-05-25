Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in May

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the April 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SSUMY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 85,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,978. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.71. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Sumitomo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts.

