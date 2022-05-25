Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Down 89.0% in May

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the April 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMMYY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,002. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumitomo Metal Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.