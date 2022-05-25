Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

SMLP traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Protective Life Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.