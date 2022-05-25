Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.41 million during the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. Sunlands Technology Group has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $14.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group ( NYSE:STG Get Rating ) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

