Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.41 million during the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 8.86%.
Shares of Sunlands Technology Group stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. Sunlands Technology Group has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $14.38.
About Sunlands Technology Group (Get Rating)
Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.
