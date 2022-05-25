Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGHC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Super Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Super Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $753,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGHC stock traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. 46,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,186. Super Group has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.69 million. Super Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

