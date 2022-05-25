Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE SGHC traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 20,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,186. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
About Super Group (Get Rating)
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
