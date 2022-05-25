Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SGHC traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 20,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,186. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

