Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Super Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SGHC traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,186. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.69 million. Super Group’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

