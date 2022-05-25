Susquehanna Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of -97.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.20.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $365,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.