Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$32.50 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of SZKMY opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.91.
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
