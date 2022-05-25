Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMYGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$32.50 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of SZKMY opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.91.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.