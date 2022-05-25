SVB Leerink Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Sunday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.73 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.07.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $251.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Amgen by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 495.3% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

