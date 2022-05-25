SVB Leerink Weighs in on Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.52). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of KDNY opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $833.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 65,907 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $148,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 81.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $90,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

