SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Short Interest Up 8,078.0% in May

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a growth of 8,078.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ SVFC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 89 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,261. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFC. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the third quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 24.6% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the third quarter worth about $4,949,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,412,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SVFC shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

