Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,794,700 shares, a growth of 522.5% from the April 30th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 437.7 days.

SWDBF traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

