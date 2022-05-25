Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the April 30th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SWMAY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 103,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,719. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.41.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 13.64%.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
