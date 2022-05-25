Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. 106,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,045. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.9802 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

SSREY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

