Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. 106,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,045. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.9802 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.
About Swiss Re (Get Rating)
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
