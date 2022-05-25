Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

