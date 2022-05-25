Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Up 587.9% in May

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 587.9% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,529,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SEGI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 3,293,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,542. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
