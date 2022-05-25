Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TACBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabcorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA lowered Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TACBY stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589. Tabcorp has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

