Taboola.com (TBLA) and The Competition Financial Comparison

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Taboola.com to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Taboola.com and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Taboola.com Competitors 1113 4487 9287 297 2.58

Taboola.com presently has a consensus target price of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 245.61%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 64.32%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.19% -5.99% -3.06% Taboola.com Competitors -11.42% -13.89% -5.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion -$24.95 million -2.31 Taboola.com Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 16.25

Taboola.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Taboola.com rivals beat Taboola.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

