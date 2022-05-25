TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €24.00 ($25.53) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €28.40 ($30.21) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TEG stock traded down €2.71 ($2.88) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €16.09 ($17.12). 1,301,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €19.89 and its 200 day moving average is €22.52. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.68 ($18.81) and a twelve month high of €29.37 ($31.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.52.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.