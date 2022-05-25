Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Short Interest Update

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Tailwind International Acquisition by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tailwind International Acquisition by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWNI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and direct-to-consumer sectors in Europe.

