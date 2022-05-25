Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAIPY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 23,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,158. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

