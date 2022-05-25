Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYOYY traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $163.75. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170. Taiyo Yuden has a 52 week low of $152.61 and a 52 week high of $283.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.02.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

About Taiyo Yuden (Get Rating)

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.