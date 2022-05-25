Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYOYY traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $163.75. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170. Taiyo Yuden has a 52 week low of $152.61 and a 52 week high of $283.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.02.
About Taiyo Yuden (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taiyo Yuden (TYOYY)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.