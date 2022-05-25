Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.91.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.