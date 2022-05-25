Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.91.
NASDAQ TTWO opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.08.
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.