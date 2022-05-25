Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.
Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
