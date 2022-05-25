Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.