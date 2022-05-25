Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.28.

TALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.29.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 96,200 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,950,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,340,996 shares in the company, valued at $290,835,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,005,911 shares of company stock worth $89,534,545. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

