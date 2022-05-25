Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Short Interest Up 484.3% in May

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 484.3% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS TRNX remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,296. Taronis Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
About Taronis Technologies
