Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Short Interest Up 484.3% in May

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 484.3% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TRNX remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,296. Taronis Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

About Taronis Technologies

Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

