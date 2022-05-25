Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.56.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.42 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth $41,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

