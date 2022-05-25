Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on the homebuilder’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.77) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.40) to GBX 189 ($2.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.45) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 192.38 ($2.42).

LON:TW opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 119.60 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.33).

In related news, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($98,082.90). Also, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £16,387.80 ($20,621.37). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,887 shares of company stock worth $15,157,615.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

