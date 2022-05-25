TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$73.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.76.
Shares of TRP traded down C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.19. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24.
TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Further Reading
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.