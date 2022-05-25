TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$73.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.76.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP traded down C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.19. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 19,362 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total value of C$1,306,650.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$216,290.39. Also, Senior Officer Gloria L. Hartl sold 9,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.74, for a total transaction of C$692,028.31. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $533,840 and sold 125,457 shares valued at $8,933,289.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.