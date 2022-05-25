TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the April 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TSI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,106. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.
About TCW Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
