TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the April 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TSI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,106. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,139,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 23.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. 29.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

