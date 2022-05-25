TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMVWY shares. DZ Bank upgraded TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TeamViewer from €21.00 ($22.34) to €18.00 ($19.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

OTCMKTS TMVWY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

