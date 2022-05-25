TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. 1,495,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TEGNA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TEGNA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

