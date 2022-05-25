TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys $42,650.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,435,709 shares in the company, valued at $29,306,597.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.
- On Friday, May 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.
- On Monday, May 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00.
- On Friday, May 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $47,650.00.
- On Monday, May 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00.
- On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,850.00.
Shares of TELA stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 111,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,812. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.57. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $16.53.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter.
TELA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About TELA Bio (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
