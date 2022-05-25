TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases $43,950.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,430,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,155,932.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $47,650.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,850.00.

Shares of TELA Bio stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. 111,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,812. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.57. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TELA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its position in TELA Bio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in TELA Bio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

