Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIAIY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 7,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,450. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.