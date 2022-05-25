Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Big Lots in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $749.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $643,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

