Telsey Advisory Group Comments on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

