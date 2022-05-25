Telsey Advisory Group Trims Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Target Price to $45.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citi Trends has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ CTRN traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 62,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,519. The company has a market capitalization of $268.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $97.46.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.25. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 301.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

