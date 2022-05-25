Telsey Advisory Group Trims Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Target Price to $45.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

CTRN traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 62,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,519. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $268.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.25. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

