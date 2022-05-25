TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. TELUS reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of TU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. 1,278,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,617. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

