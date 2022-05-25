TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TIXT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,497,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 25.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 427,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 86,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

