Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director James R. Zarley Purchases 7,069 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.92. 1,388,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 48.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 95.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $247,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

