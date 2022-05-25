The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Raises Dividend to $1.03 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$84.38. 871,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,502. The stock has a market cap of C$101.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$75.84 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$85.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6800006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$91.80.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

