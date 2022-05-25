The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,450 ($56.00) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,120 ($51.84) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($59.14) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,429 ($68.32) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($69.71) to GBX 5,300 ($66.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,855.50 ($61.10).

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,114 ($51.77) on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,490 ($43.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,232 ($65.84). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,992.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,207.27. The company has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

