The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CRCW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 2,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,062. Crypto has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.

