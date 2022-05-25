The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$141.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$140.77 million.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$76.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$69.37 and a one year high of C$115.29. The stock has a market cap of C$6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 58.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 12,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.99, for a total transaction of C$1,144,015.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,983,566.20.

Separately, CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

