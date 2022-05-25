The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.